After looking through dozens of different submitted artworks, judges for the 41st Annual Regional High School Art Show selected winning pieces to be sent to Olympia for the state competition.
Viewers can check out student work on display at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. Artwork will be up until April 3.
Thirteen best of show pieces will be transported by museum staff to Olympia for the state show. The museum will host a reception for award winners on Saturday, from 1 to 3 p.m. Regional awards will be presented during the reception.
Best of Show
“It’s Just Me Now” by Anahi Castillo, Okanogan High School
“Mistakes Were Made” by Juan Gonzalez Gutierres, Wenatchee High School
“Reflection” by Chloe Wiegand, Wenatchee High School
“Depictions of Lunacy“ by Kayli Bauer, Eastmont High School
“Garden” by Kharinna Torres, Okanogan High School
“The Cutest Thing Ever” by Angela Sieban, Cashmere High School
“D-01” by Osvaldo Dorantes, Wenatchee High School
“Cryptic” by Tristan Berthelson, Okanogan High School
“Cherry Blossom Tea Pot” by Rubi Capote, Tonasket High School
“Washington Pass” by Greta Laesch, Liberty Bell High School
“Ragnorok” by Angel Ordos, Wenatchee High School
“The Art of Knee Cap“ by Anahi Castillo, Okanogan High School
“Cooper” by Sarah Wilson, Warden High School.