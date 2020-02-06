WENATCHEE — Tickets are now on sale for two very different high school productions coming to the stage in March.
Eastmont High School Drama Club presents the musical “Cinderella: The Enchanted Edition” at 7 p.m. March 5-7 and 12-14 at Eastmont Auditorium. A “Princess Matinee” is set for 2 p.m. March 14 that includes a “coronation” event during intermission for all children in costume. The production is being directed by Matt Cadman. The cast was announced in December. Advance tickets are available at the high school office and will be available at the door. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for students.
Wenatchee High School’s drama students present “The Diary of Anne Frank” March 4-7 at the high school auditorium. Tickets, $15, are available at numericapac.org. Shows are at 7:30 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on March 7. It is directed by Paul Atwood.
The cast includes: Ainsley Shearer as Anne Frank, Dane Schmidt (Otto Frank), Ella Berry (Edith Frank), Lulu Pray (Margot Frank), James Martin (Mr. Van Daan), Ava Rosvold (Mrs. Van Daan), Oscar LaVergne (Peter Van Daan), Angela Campos (Miep Gies), Joshua Anson (Mr. Kraler) and Milo Adams (Mr. Dussel), with ensemble cast members Jason Wahlquist, Andrew Redmon and Jeffrey Redmon.