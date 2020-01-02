Okanogan Highlands Alliance (OHA) is excited to announce the next Highland Wonders educational event, featuring renowned naturalist Dana Visalli.
On Jan. 3 at the Community Cultural Center of Tonasket, Dana will carry out a seemingly impossible task: describing the evolution of life on Earth in one hour. Dana has shared his deep understanding and enthusiasm for nature at previous Highland Wonders events, teaching our community about wildflowers, plant identification and leading a “walk through time” hike in the Okanogan Highlands.
A professional botanist, naturalist, writer, publisher and educator interested in all aspects of life on our planet, Dana has devoted years to understanding the interconnectedness of species. The topic for this January’s presentation, however, is especially fascinating to Dana, who shares, “Big history is the most interesting, compelling and meaningful subject area I have ever encountered.”
It was once thought that Earth was static and unchanging, but we now know the opposite is true. Both Earth and the life on it are dynamic and ever-changing. This is the scientific story of evolution; it borders on the spiritual, and is meaningful to our own lives. We hope that you will join us in the new year as we continue to learn about and gain appreciation for the natural history of our world.
Highland Wonders presentations feature the natural history of the Okanogan Highlands and surrounding areas. OHA provides these presentations on the first Friday of the month from November through April. These presentations, which start at 6:30 p.m., are free to the public (donations are welcome), and clock hours are available for educators.
The events take place at the Tonasket Community Cultural Center, and dinner is available before the presentations. On Jan. 3, starting at 5:15 p.m., Joyful Thai will provide dinner benefitting the CCC for $12 a plate (meat and vegetarian options available).
Okanogan Highlands Alliance’s Education Program is designed to build the community’s capacity for environmental stewardship by increasing understanding of local natural history through a variety of free public learning opportunities. Past OHA event videos are available on YouTube on the channel “OHA’s Highland Wonders” and on OHA’s website. For information, go to https://wwrld.us/2QDk3o6.
Jennifer Weddle is co-director of Okanogan Highlands Alliance, a nonprofit that works to educate the public on watershed issues. She can be reached at jen@okanoganhighlands.org or 509-429-4399.