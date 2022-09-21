WENATCHEE — Wenatchee-based band Himiko Cloud is beginning its five-state tour with a local appearance — a 7 p.m. Friday show at Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 527 N. Pierre St.

The three-piece band has recorded two albums and music videos for the songs "Telomeres," "Sun Sloth," and "Terrestrial." Their tour includes nine concerts in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada and Idaho at venues recommended by their regional musician friends and collaborators.



