WENATCHEE — Wenatchee-based band Himiko Cloud is beginning its five-state tour with a local appearance — a 7 p.m. Friday show at Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 527 N. Pierre St.
The three-piece band has recorded two albums and music videos for the songs "Telomeres," "Sun Sloth," and "Terrestrial." Their tour includes nine concerts in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada and Idaho at venues recommended by their regional musician friends and collaborators.
Bassist Connor McKay, who also works at Avalon Music, said in a phone interview that members of the band "are all from here. Kyle [Folden] and Jake [Henson] have been playing in town since they were in high school so we have friends we’ve made 15 years ago until now. So in Wenatchee we have a pretty large fan base."
The band members get together once a week to practice an instrumental style of music on drums, electric guitar and bass guitar that is in the genres of prog-rock, post-rock and math-rock. Their two albums include a 2018 self-titled EP, and the 2021 release of “Telomeres.”
