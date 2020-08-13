Two historians have been digging away at the long history of the Cascadian Hotel in downtown Wenatchee. Soon, they will be sharing two years’ worth of photos collected on this decades-old piece of local history.
The book, “Cascadian Hotel,” will be released by Arcadia Publishing as a part of its Images of America series.
For co-author Helen Knowles, two years is a “relatively short timeline” to find sources, photos and captions. Knowles, a political science professor in New York, was inspired to create the hotel book while working on a separate story about the Supreme Court case, West Coast Hotel Co. v. Parrish, about chambermaid Elsie Parrish’s fight in 1935 to be paid minimum wage.
Reviewers told her the book had too much hotel content for a piece primarily about a lawsuit.
Knowles then decided to email her chapter on the hotel to Arcadia Publishing, a company with a historical-based series named Images of America. “And, the rest is history,” she said.
Knowles acquired a “rather large collection” of Wenatchee hotel-related postcards due to all of the image searching she did.
Knowles worked together on the book with Darlene Spargo, a Wenatchee local who previously sat on the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center’s board of directors.
Both found dozens of old photographs and searched for context to caption those old photos, Knowles said.
The two had a chance to go on a couple of tours through the old Cascadian building as well, which is now apartments and retail space. Current hotel custodian Paul Mosely took them on a journey up through the hotel’s many rooms, as well as down into its decades-old basement.
Mosely had saved many old artifacts, such as receipts, chairs and matches, from the hotel’s early days. Looking at these pieces of history, “we were just blown away,” she said.
The men’s and women’s changing rooms in the basement were really telling of the times, she said. Most of the hotel workers back in its prime were women, but the men had much more luxurious facilities.
Although everybody in Wenatchee probably knows the Cascadian building from the outside, they probably do not know a lot of what happened in the hotel, she said. A majority of these images are probably going to be new, even for long-term Wenatchee residents.
“The images really bring the former hotel alive,” she said.
During the research process Spargo even put an article in the Wenatchee World asking for locals to share photos of the hotel.
“Nobody had pictures,” she said.
She spent time searching the Wenatchee World archives and reached out to locals about information on the Cascadian. In all of its years of existence, few photographs to be found of the hotel.
Finding the photos was hard, she said. At one point Spargo went online and started Googling “every name I could find.” It was a lot of time sitting at a computer and just looking.
While exploring the hotel’s many facets, “we took pictures, we dug through stuff, we climbed behind things,” she said.
The book has a lot of names that people in town will be able to remember or related to, she said. The hotel is just a fascinating place, “I barely remember it [being] open myself,” she said.
One place Spargo and Knowles never got to was in an old ballroom, now sealed off by new walls. The hotel still has chandeliered rooms locked away from view, she said.
This book has a lot of Wenatchee history in it, she said. People who have lived here will find it interesting.
The hard part now is marketing the book, since many places that would normally sell it are closed at the moment. Both authors welcome people to contact them if they are interested in picking up a copy.
Their book is set to be officially released Aug. 17 and can be preordered online at arcadia publishing.com.