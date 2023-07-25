color grade.00_00_25_12.Still001.jpg (copy)
Larry Hibbard, owner of Ruby Theatre, raises his photoplayer up on the theater's stage platform in December 2020. 

CHELAN — The 109-year-old Ruby Theatre’s silver screen at 135 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, usually shows one newly released movie at a time.

At 7 p.m. Sunday, for $15 a ticket, the theater's 109th anniversary party will show off its historical significance by accompanying silent movies with self-playing music from a 104-year-old photoplayer.



