CHELAN — The 109-year-old Ruby Theatre’s silver screen at 135 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, usually shows one newly released movie at a time.
At 7 p.m. Sunday, for $15 a ticket, the theater's 109th anniversary party will show off its historical significance by accompanying silent movies with self-playing music from a 104-year-old photoplayer.
“Photoplayers never get fully restored with 100 years and hundreds of air valves and things to go wrong. There are no instruction manuals and very few people that know how to work on them or so forth. It is to the point we are going to give it a try; it’s close,” said theater co-owner Larry Hibbard, who has learned to restore the instrument himself.
The Wurlitzer photoplayer is known as "Valentina" at the Ruby. The musical device is an electric and pneumatic instrument with characteristics of an organ. Photoplayers include a drum set, bells, bellows, a bird whistle, pipes and several foot pedals — all built-in. It plays off paper rolls read through a vacuum air system. Silent films did not sync perfectly to music as sound effects, but were accompanied by background music.
The Sunday showing starts with a mini concert by Valentina, the photoplayer, which then accompanies America’s earliest animation, “Gertie the Dinosaur.” Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton comedies from 1915 and 1922 called “The Tramp” and “The Goat” will also play on the big screen. An early Walt Disney animation of “Puss in Boots” winds up the Ruby’s anniversary celebration.
The photoplayer "Valentina" started its musical journey in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, in 1920, then showed up in Chicago, Illinois, in the ‘50s until it was restored in South Carolina in the ‘70s. The Ruby Theatre bought it from a collector in Kirkland about four years ago.
"The 1914 theatre is on the National Register of Historic Places because of its historical architectural significant and in our hearts because of the continuing role it's playing in Chelan," said Hibbard, who also is an architect and co-owns the building with his wife Mary Hibbard. They bought the building in 1989 with Jean Payne, who sold her share in 2006.
“It’s ironic that I be somebody having a theater — I’m not a movie buff, I like buildings,” Larry Hibbard said.
The 174-seat theater was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1991. It has preserved a cast plaster proscenium arch, a tin ceiling and a horseshoe balcony, and offers the expected popcorn and candy concessions. The curtain is being upgraded and hand-painted.
The Ruby Theatre closed for 72 weeks due to restrictions during the COVID pandemic.
After seeing “pretty solid attendance in the last five month(s),” Larry Hibbard said, “Good movies bring people. So-so movies bring so-so crowds.”
