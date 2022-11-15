Thelma Erskine of Wenatchee arranges her display of Christmas decorations that she was selling at the Outdoor Holiday Market at Pybus Public Market in Nov. 2021. Erskine has been making Christmas decorations since 1985 and normally sells them at area bazaars and craft fairs.
Where: Spruce and Willow Home, 133 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee
When: 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 18
What: Shopping discounts for home goods, plus a silent auction with proceeds to be donated to the Women’s Resource Center
31st Annual Enchanted Entiat
Where: Entiat City Park, Shearson St., Entiat
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 19
What: The 31st annual bazaar has over 50 vendors onsite. The park will have food vendors and entertainment for the “Light Up the Park” event, where Santa and Mrs. Claus will be present, plus a cookie-decorating station and a holiday storytelling presented by the Entiat Library at 3:30 p.m.
Santa Pet Pictures
Where: Firehouse Pet Shop, 17 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 19
What: Mr. and Mrs. Claus will take photos with cats and dogs for a donation of $15, with proceeds to go to OkanDogs rescue.
Pybus Holiday Market
Where: Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 19-20
What: The 10th annual market has over 30 vendors including artisans, farmers and makers hosting booths in the public indoor market. A holiday raffle on Saturday and crafts for kids in the boardroom on Sunday will add to the shopping experience.
Great Holiday Craft Show
Where: Wenatchee Convention Center, 121 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee
When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 26
What: At least 55 vendors with "unique and amazing" pieces will be set up for gift shopping.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone