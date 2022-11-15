201215-newslocal-market.JPG
Buy Now

Thelma Erskine of Wenatchee arranges her display of Christmas decorations that she was selling at the Outdoor Holiday Market at Pybus Public Market in Nov. 2021. Erskine has been making Christmas decorations since 1985 and normally sells them at area bazaars and craft fairs.

 World photo/Mike Bonnicksen

Holiday Gala

  • Where: Spruce and Willow Home, 133 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee
  • When: 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 18
  • What: Shopping discounts for home goods, plus a silent auction with proceeds to be donated to the Women’s Resource Center


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?