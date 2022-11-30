WENATCHEE — The Christmas-y variety show “Holiday Spice” features local volunteer talent performing a festive review of music and dance numbers on stage at Numerica Performing Arts Center (PAC), 123 N. Wenatchee Ave. Performances begin at 7 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, with tickets for $27-$33.
“It’s a great way for families to get together. It gets you in the swing of things,” said Domingo Gonzalez, 31, of Wenatchee, who began participating with “Holiday Spice” in 2017 as a classical guitarist. His girlfriend, Katie Renggli, 30, of Wenatchee, said she is excited that the big band is back, post-Covid. They both sing in group numbers with others, and then Gonzalez leads vocals for the Hawaiian tune, “Mele Kalikimaka.”
The Holiday Spice Band, co-directed by Mick Moses and Glenn Isaacson, and comprised of some members from the Wenatchee Big Band is the backbone of the show. A Steinway & Sons black grand piano is accompanied by a drum set, upright bass, and other instruments including trumpets, trombones, saxophones, flutes and more.
Stage Kids will be “Counting Down to Christmas” and Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s upcoming musical “All is Calm” will preview. Young dancers from Fabulous Feet (silks, tap and ballet) and Dance Creations (hip hop) will also perform, among others.
Amy Edwards, 36, of Peshastin, returns as director for the third time and will also perform as a vocalist. At rehearsal last Sunday she said theatre-maker Jaime Donegan, who travels nationally, will perform one number (among several) in a grass skirt “for everyone’s enjoyment.”
Alex Haley, 35, of Wenatchee, is emcee for his sixth year. He will introduce the two winners of the Stanley Lifetime Achievement Awards, “who have left a profoundly positive and lasting impression on the arts in our community,” according to a PAC release.
