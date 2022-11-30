Holiday Spice

Pianist Glenn Isaacson co-directs the Holiday Spice Band, set to perform songs, such as: "Hand for Mrs. Claus," "We Wish You a Merry Christmas," "Cool Yule," and more, this weekend at the PAC.

 Provided photo/Holiday Spice Band

WENATCHEE — The Christmas-y variety show “Holiday Spice” features local volunteer talent performing a festive review of music and dance numbers on stage at Numerica Performing Arts Center (PAC), 123 N. Wenatchee Ave. Performances begin at 7 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, with tickets for $27-$33.

“It’s a great way for families to get together. It gets you in the swing of things,” said Domingo Gonzalez, 31, of Wenatchee, who began participating with “Holiday Spice” in 2017 as a classical guitarist. His girlfriend, Katie Renggli, 30, of Wenatchee, said she is excited that the big band is back, post-Covid. They both sing in group numbers with others, and then Gonzalez leads vocals for the Hawaiian tune, “Mele Kalikimaka.”



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

