Hot August Nights is returning next week to the Numerica Performing Arts Center with a mix of live theater shows by local and out-of-town performers.
Show dates for this year’s event, "Songs Stripped Down," are Aug. 26 and 27 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Jaime Donegan will direct the show.
The annual event will bring songs from eight separate shows this year, including "Batboy: The Musical," "The Rocky Horror Show," "Cabaret," "Chicago," "La Cage aux Folles," "The Full Monty," "Hands on a Hardbody" and "Pippin."
PAC organizers had planned to feature a full production of "Pippin" for the first time in Wenatchee last year but cancelled the show due to COVID-19, according to a PAC news release.
Hot August nights brings “unique, challenging and sometimes provocative” theater to the Wenatchee Valley, according to the release. The theater series has been an annual local event since it first started in 2013.
Tickets start at $20 for general admission. Cabaret tables cost $120. For more info, visit numericapac.org or call the PAC at 663-2787.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.