Have you ever wished you could get a fabulous musician to play in your own home? And to add icing on the cake, get to share the experience with music loving friends, new and old?
That is precisely what goes on with house concerts, a world my wife and I entered about eight years ago. This quietly growing phenomenon is a win-win for audiences and professional artists alike.
In today’s world, even highly talented artists have fewer gig opportunities and house concerts offer them another attractive option. At a home concert, the focus is on listening, so they play to an attentive audience rather than over clinking glasses and chatter. The artists also get food, drink, and a place to stay. Any and all donations go to them. They are able to introduce their music to new fans and often sell CDs or digital downloads.
The audience gets to enjoy very talented and often renowned performers up close and personal in a small, intimate setting, and can casually chat and visit with the artists. Most positively, house concerts bond people of diverse backgrounds through their shared passion of music. The artists, hosts and attendees all leave as friends, even though some may have never met.
The late Bill Staines, who played in Wenatchee many times, said house concerts are a step back in time to how music was enjoyed before being commercialized. In the 1800s, people heard music from local amateur players or from the occasional itinerant artist who would pass through town and play at a church, pub or someone’s house. Bill reflected, “It is like music has circled back to its more pure, early roots.”
House concerts require three essentials. First is a house with a room arranged either as simply as adding a few chairs with the artist standing in a corner to play, or as elaborate as having a stage with lights, microphones and a sound system.
The next essential is a performer. We specifically look for acoustic artists, most often solo acts, but occasionally duos from outside the area, to give locals a chance to hear performers from farther afield. To be a good fit for house concerts, the artists also need the right personalities. Audience members expect to visit with the performers. A musician who is not a people person will not go over well. However, the ones who like to play home concerts tend to love visiting with the guests as much as the guests enjoy socializing with them.
The level of artists who do house concerts can be surprising. True, Paul McCartney still hasn’t gotten back to me, but we’ve hosted some fabulous musicians, including a Grammy award winner, a Scotsman considered the world’s best Celtic fingerstyle guitarist, and folk singer/songwriters and balladeer icons. This April, we will host a renowned bilingual Tejana of immigrant parents.
The third, and very key essential for a house concert, is an audience. Fortunately, in Wenatchee, enough folks enjoy good music and support these events by their presence. The fun of the evenings and subsequent word of mouth has grown the number of people aware of house concerts, ensuring good turnouts and making these events successful.
And sometimes, as extra icing on the cake, the evenings end with a jam session lasting until late in the night. Anyone can join in, swap songs, and play and sing along.
These great events go on in many communities, an example of something positive that might be going on right under your nose — or in this case, just outside your ears.
Bill Wicheta and his wife have lived in Wenatchee more than 35 years. He can be reached at mtnlad41@yahoo.com
