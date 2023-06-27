LEAVENWORTH — At its essence and core, the Icicle Creek Chamber Music Festival is not purely a presentation, but is an educational program, which makes it unique in the region.
Six performances of classical music by the festival’s faculty artists and institute’s young artists will play live at Canyon Wren Recital Hall, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. Concerts are live online, as well. The shows are at 7 p.m. June 30, July 1, 7, 8, 13 and 15.
The chamber music programming features accomplished musicians on instruments, including the piano, viola, violin, clarinet and cello. More than one instrumentalist often plays in a chamber music concert. For example, two pianists and three cello players.
Public music lessons are free and open to the public to play a piece for a faculty teacher and work on a piece together. Masterclasses are with David Requiro 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 29 and with Christina Dahl 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 11.
Chamber Music Festival artists include Oksana Ejokina, Christina Dahl and Emely Phelps on piano; Jennifer Caine Provine, Avery Morris and Marie Wang on violin; Rose Hashimoto on viola; and Peyton Magalhaes, David Requiro and Meta Weiss on cello.
“It’s collaborating with other people that makes a musician really alive,” Ejokina said. The festival director has participated in the program since 2002.
“It’s a great repertoire to learn, but a great human experience to be in the same room with like-minded musicians and making decisions together in a collaborative and cohesive way,” she said.
The first festival concert on Friday includes W.A. Mozart’s “Piano Trio in C Major, K. 548,” Lili Boulanger’s “Two Pieces for Violin and Piano,” A.B. Kirsten’s “Three Shadows for Clarinet,” J. Scott’s “Toccata for Clarinet and Piano” and A. Schoenberg’s “Verklärte Nacht, Op. 4.”
The second concert on Saturday includes performances of G. Mahler’s “Piano Quartet in A minor,” L. Bernstein’s “Symphonic Dances from West Side Story for two pianos” and J. Brahms’ “Piano Quartet in A Major.”
The third festival concert on July 7 features three chamber music songs: L. van Beethoven’s “Piano Trio in D Major, Op. 70, No. 1” (“Ghost”), T.J. Anderson’s “Spirit Songs for cello and piano” and R. Strauss’ “Piano Quartet in C Minor, Op. 13.”
The fourth festival concert on July 8 also features three compositions: J.C. Bach’s “Sonata for Piano, Four-Hands in A major,” G. Lekeu’s “Sonata for Violin and Piano” and Ellen Taaffe Zwilich’s “Septet for Piano Trio and String Quartet.”
The Avalon String Quartet (Marie Wang, Blaise Magniere, Anthony Devroye and Cheng Hou Lee) plays in the fifth festival concert on July 13. Those compositions include L. van Beethoven’s “Sonata for Piano and Cello in F. Major, Op. 5, No. 1,” G. Crumb’s “Otherwordly Resonances for Two Amplified Pianos,” R. Strauss’ “Songs,” G. Bacewicz’s “String Quartet No. 7” and R. Esmail’s “Piano Quintet.”
The sixth and final festival concert in the series at Canyon Wren Recital Hall is a performance of E. Grieg’s “Holberg Suite for String Orchestra,” G. Sollima’s “‘Violoncelles, vibrez!’ for eight cellos” and J. Brahms’ “Piano Quintet in F minor, Op. 34.
“It creates a great example of unity, diversity and a global community that comes together for a single purpose of presenting music to the people,” said Ejokina, “In the world of conflict we find ourselves in, it is one of the most peaceful and harmonious things we can do.”
