ICCA Chamber Music Festival

A concert performance in 2022 for the Icicle Creek Chamber Music Festival at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts Canyon Wren Recital Hall. 

LEAVENWORTH — At its essence and core, the Icicle Creek Chamber Music Festival is not purely a presentation, but is an educational program, which makes it unique in the region.

Six performances of classical music by the festival’s faculty artists and institute’s young artists will play live at Canyon Wren Recital Hall, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. Concerts are live online, as well. The shows are at 7 p.m. June 30, July 1, 7, 8, 13 and 15.

Oksana Ejokina

