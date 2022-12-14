LEAVENWORTH — Three Christmas-time albums in a Celtic folk-music style give plenty of material for the live concert, “Christmas with the Gothard Sisters,” at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts this Thursday through Saturday.
Tickets are $15-$25 for the 7:30 p.m. live performances at Snowy Owl Theatre, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, or $10 for virtual tickets of a livestream, which is available to watch until Dec. 31.
With their classical music backgrounds, the three Gothard sisters, from Edmonds, Washington, harmonize vocally and play instruments, including: violin, acoustic guitar, mandolin, bodhran, djembe and whistle.
Their sounds of Celtic folk music are featured on nine independently recorded albums. The Gothard Sisters also have more than 12 million streams on Spotify and 11 million views on YouTube.
In 13 years of performing, touring and writing music together, they have played more than 2,000 live shows.
Greta Gothard, 36, said on the phone last week that the group has played “all over the place: county fairs, summer music festivals, listening rooms, cafes, bars, performing arts centers, concert halls…”
The Gothard Sisters have toured 48 states and in 2019 they took a 20-city concert tour of Japan, Greta said.
In the Pacific Northwest, she said, “There’s a big following for Celtic music out here. A lot have Irish heritage. The energy of the music really resonates with people — the joy of it.”
The Gothard sisters themselves have Irish and Scottish heritage on both sides of the family. They each began learning classical music on the violin at age 5. Willow Gothard is 34 and Solana Gothard is 27. Influenced by Riverdance, folk music on the radio and NPR, they began learning fiddling and continued introducing new instruments in their songwriting as they grew.
Greta said, “It is sometimes difficult to be in a touring band with your sisters,” but the women have “spent so much time we feel comfortable creatively. We can say whatever we are thinking, and it is a very open environment because we have a lot of respect for each other after all we’ve been through.”
Their parents are not musicians, but “both love art and thought it was very important to encourage us in following what we were interested in,” said Greta.
The Gothard Sisters’ latest album, “Dragonfly,” was “written, recorded and released as a pandemic project” in 2021, said Greta.
“We tried to put a sense of hope and resilience into the songs and wanted it to be encouraging,” she said.
In the Celtic tradition, the album is inspired by nature, she said, and “the great outdoors,” so it has “a very specific Northwestern vibe to it.”
Tickets for “Christmas with the Gothard Sisters” are available online at icicle.org or by phone at (509) 548-6347.
