The Gothard Sisters

The Gothard Sisters, from left to right: Solana Gothard plays an Irish tin whistle, Greta Gothard is on guitar, and Willow Gothard plays violin.

 Provided photo/Knecht Creative

LEAVENWORTH — Three Christmas-time albums in a Celtic folk-music style give plenty of material for the live concert, “Christmas with the Gothard Sisters,” at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts this Thursday through Saturday.

Tickets are $15-$25 for the 7:30 p.m. live performances at Snowy Owl Theatre, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, or $10 for virtual tickets of a livestream, which is available to watch until Dec. 31.



