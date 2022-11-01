LONDON — Imelda Staunton picks up the royal baton as the latest actor to play Queen Elizabeth in the hit Netflix drama "The Crown," whose new season has faced criticism as it addresses a difficult era for the British royal family so soon after the late monarch's death.

The award-winning stage and screen actress, whose past credits include "Vera Drake" and the "Downton Abbey" and "Harry Potter" films, leads a new cast for season five, set in the 1990s, of the royal drama focused on Elizabeth's reign.



