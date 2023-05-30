230202-go-tworiversSonnyRamsey 01.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Artists Terri Meenach, left, and Sasha Syssoeva Fair hang pieces in the West Wing hallway of Two Rivers Art Gallery in January. In the background, Kyle Byers hangs a new light fixture. The gallery had just finished a large renovation, including new LED lights, carpeting, and fresh paint.

WENATCHEE — As the only non-juried art gallery in North Central Washington, members of the collective Two Rivers Art Gallery can exhibit their artwork in the three rooms and hallway of the remodeled space at 102 N. Columbia, Wenatchee.

Each month, a featured artist exhibits collection of a dozen or so paintings in the front room of the gallery. For June, that artist is Jan Cook Mack. An artist’s reception is 5-8 p.m. Friday, with music by Suzanne Grassell on harp and local wines for sale by the glass.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?