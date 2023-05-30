WENATCHEE — As the only non-juried art gallery in North Central Washington, members of the collective Two Rivers Art Gallery can exhibit their artwork in the three rooms and hallway of the remodeled space at 102 N. Columbia, Wenatchee.
Each month, a featured artist exhibits collection of a dozen or so paintings in the front room of the gallery. For June, that artist is Jan Cook Mack. An artist’s reception is 5-8 p.m. Friday, with music by Suzanne Grassell on harp and local wines for sale by the glass.
The majority of Two Rivers member artists paint realistic or representational scenes of regional landscapes, florals and wildlife. A few abstract pieces and three-dimensional art are also included.
“Painting on site allows the energy of a place to fully enter the artwork and give a voice to invisible forces,” Cook Mack said in a poster. “I seek high elevation painting sites to depict a bird’s-eye view of the dynamic geology spread out below."
Compared to larger markets, art buyers might find paintings at reasonable prices of regional natural treasures by local artists at the gallery.
The following paintings and art works are on exhibit at the Two Rivers Art Gallery and are listed in inches unless otherwise noted.
Abstracts
- Larkin McIntyre, oil on paper on 10-by-13.5, $400, “Kitty Cat” and “Blush.”
- Allen Gossett, acrylic on 28-by-22, $199, “Bold and Beautiful.”
- Mike Gialvin, acrylic on 24-by-36, $135, “Spring Storm.”
- Evelyn Williams, acrylic on 18-by-12, $150, “Tulip Time.”
- Barbara Connor Reed, liquid acrylic, $400, “Mardi Gras Guitar Man” and liquid watercolor, $400, “Spirit in Blue.”
- Cherie Conklin, acrylic on 11-by-14, $100, “Solar Sunburst.”
- Allen Gossett, acrylic on canvas, $250, “Infinity.”
Landscapes
- Mickie Files, pastel on 11-by-14, $125, “Landscape.”
- Marisa Morites, watercolor on 8-by-10, $90, “Hikers Heaven Half-Dome Yosemite.”
- Jan Theriault, watercolor on 10-by-12, $130, “Dad and Me.”
- Betsy Dudash, oil on 18-by-18, $450, “Rocky Mountain High.”
- Walter Graham, oil on 12-by-16, $900, “Sunday Morning Gathering.”
- Ted DeMarce, acrylic on 12-by-24, $80, “Old As The Hills.”
- Barbara Conner Reed, oil on 12-by-11, $250, “Canyon of Shadows II.”
- Melody Scherting, acrylic on 16-by-20, $120, “Flathead Lake Sunset.”
- Barbara Bainard, acrylic, $300, “Can I Wear White After Labor Day” and acrylic, $450, “Rattle Snake Creek.”
- Ted DeMarce, acrylic on 10-by-20, $140, “Way Back.”
- Marie Alice Hurst, encaustic on 18-by-24, $350, “Morning on the Marsh.”
- Marisa Moritz, watercolor on 11-by-14, $180, “Smell the Seabreeze.”
- Rick Williams, photo on 16-by-20, $350, “8 Miles.”
- Steve Schwind, oil on 14-by-17, $95, “Plain Nordic Delight” and “Alpine Adventure.”
- Christian R. Sanchez, oil on 18-by-24, $500, “Cliac Mool.”
- Leslie Myers, acrylic on 13-by-10, $155, “Lucas Homestead Trail” and $85 for 7-by-9 “Calm Water.”
Florals
- Terri Meenach, alcohol ink on 12-by-10.5, $125, “Stained Glass Tulips” and “Summer Flowers.”
- Nicki Isaacson, watercolor on 9.5-by-13.75, $250, “I’m Leafing You” and $275 for “Padded Lillies.”
- Jen Evenhus, oil and cold wax, various sizes, $650, “Country Lovin” and $500 for “A Distant Ridge” and “Country Corner.”
- Marie Alice Hurst, encaustic on 16-by-20, $250, “Skagit Spring (Tulip Fields).”
- Kenny Ratliff, oil on 20-by-24, $380, “Iris Wishes.”
- Marti Lyttle, acrylic on 12-by-12, $150 each, “Rocky Start,” “Springing Up All Over,” and “Star Gazer.”
- Jan Cook Mack, oil on 16-by-16, $600 each, “Pink Roses Arranged,” “Grapes,” and “Poppies, April.”
- Mickie Files, pastel on 8-by-10, $125, “Grapes.”
- Adelle Johnson, watercolor in 11-by-14, $60, “Bumper Crop.”
- Marsha Thornton, oil on 16-by-20, $550, “Shooting Stars.”
- Jan Theriault, wrapped photo on 24-by-32, $140, “Sun Power.”
- Leslie Myers, acrylic on 11-by-14, $85, “Butchart Garden.”
- Greta Jill Register, acrylic on 11-by-8, $200 each, “Summer Poppies” and “Little Girl in the Garden.”
- Mickie Files, pastel on 11-by-14, $125, “Roses.”
- Marisa Morites, sealed watercolor on 16-by-20, $130, “Summer Garden Bouquet.”
Wildlife
- Tina Reeve Tharp, watercolor on 15-by-21, $500, “Incoming” and “Rising” with geese. Also watercolor on 7.5-by-7.5, $250, “Klickitat Basket.”
- Walter Graham, oil on 16-by-20, $2,000, “Scarlett’s Chickens” and $500 for “Headed North” with a cowboy on a horse.
- Christian R. Sanchez, oil on 18-by-24, $400, “Hombre de Llano” of a native man with his horse by a river. Oil on 20-by-24, $450, “Tipis” with a desert landscape at sunset with eagle.
- Ronnie Tuss, oil on 14-by-18, $65, “Shorebird at Sunset” in bright orange.
- Carole Ann Hiatt, oil on 20-by-20, $150 each, “Fantasy Fish One” and “Fantasy Fish Two” with orange koi on blue.
- Nicki Isaacson, watercolor on 9.5-by-7.25, $225, “Stellar Tree Topper” of bird.
- Barry Benbow, acrylic on 8-by-10, $120, “March Sparrow.”
- Ronnie Tuss, watercolor on 8.5-by-12, $85, “Monarch” with butterfly.
- Warren Bissonette, print on 30-by-36, $525, “Teddy Bears Picnic” with black bear silhouettes on neon colors.
- Barry Benbow, acrylic on 14-by-11, $190, “Maggie & Rose: Pirates of the Serengeti” and $120 for 10-by-8, “Maggie & Rose - Portrait Day” with an elephant and a girl.
- Lisa King, acrylic on 16-by-20, $460, “Maximillian Fluffy Butt,” a dog in costume.
- T.L. Tempe in acrylic, 11-by-14, $135, “Pastel Persian” of a cat.
Portraits
- Jeff Justice, colored pencil in 16-by-20, $750, “Bob Marley,” $650 for 10-by-20-inch “Treeline at Mission Ridge” and $750 for 16-by-20-inch “Kurt Cobain.”
- Thom Blaylock, oil on 16-by-20, $350, “Close Up #1” and “Close Up #2.”
Multimedia
- Sheri Trepina, multimedia collage on 12-by-12, $375 each, “Sunrise” and “Sunset” and “Next Canyon Over.”
- Cindy Uhrich, mixed media on 8-by-10, $125 each, “Skeleton Key” and $80, “Sweet Dreams.”
Three-dimensional art
- Terry Johnson, vase sculptures in clay for $200 with face and bird.
- Eileen Thompson, stained glass, 12-by-14, $120, “Tidepool Memories.”
- Created by Carolyn, wearable jewelry.