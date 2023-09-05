LEAVENWORTH — Key words from The Ripple Foundation’s website include education, transformation, connection, adventure, heart and human spirit.
Since 2015, the Elder Speak program has strived to enrich the community by presenting the lifetimes of wisdom learned by local elders, told by the elders themselves live on stage, said co-founder Deb Pobst.
Two upcoming Elder Speak events feature the five elders of 2023: Dick Ryan, Pat Turner, Andre Nowacki, Liz Saunders and Julie Ryan.
A hybrid program (online and in-person) at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts Snowy Owl Theatre is 2-4 p.m. Sept. 10. The elders present again at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center 7-9 p.m. on Oct. 12.
The museum also offered use of the historic Wells House for alumni of Elder Speak to meet privately monthly for discussions and an ADA-compliant wheelchair ramp likely could be added.
Before a presentation, the program’s selected elders take nine months to meet and develop their stories.
“We are talking about their lifetimes,” Pobst said. “It has an incredible validating aspect. Just to be heard and seen telling your life story is a very powerful event.”
“The end result is they find the wisdom that they have developed from this incredible life they have lived. It’s often the very hardest times that create the wisdom that comes out and really sticks,” Pobst added.
The nonprofit Ripple Foundation was co-founded in 2011. It offers classes for groups of people to come together and explore their life experiences and move forward in who they dream to be, Pobst said.
Dick Ryan was born in 1944 in Colfax, Washington, as an only child with a big nearby family in Lacrosse. With degrees in industrial arts and education, he worked as a teacher in Cashmere and then changed careers to become a general contractor, building more than 150 homes. He celebrates 53 years of marriage and enjoys time with grandchildren, restoring cars and being involved in Cashmere.
Julie Ryan, raised in Montana, earned degrees in biology and education to become a teacher on Bainbridge Island, Othello and Cashmere. She raised four children with her husband in Cashmere and they started three businesses.
Pat Turner was raised in the Entiat Valley in the home her great-grandfather built. She lost a leg in an accident, but stays active on skis, in the gym and with up-in-the-air activities. She has experience as a teacher with a degree in special education.
Andre Nowacki was born in Poland and experienced German occupation in World War II. He studied electronic engineering and worked for a ski lift manufacturing company and for a solar-powered desalination project in Mexico. As an avid alpinist, he’s had good results in competitive climbing. After some moves, he has lived 37 years in Leavenworth with his wife, who has passed away.
Liz Saunders was born in Kiel, Germany, in 1941 and helped rebuild a house after a bombing. She studied dance, household school and technical physics. After moving to Leavenworth from California with her now ex-husband, she ran the bed and breakfast Haus Lorelei with her children. Her Christian faith remains an important part of her life.
