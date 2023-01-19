WENATCHEE — While working from an isolated office at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center (WVMCC) during pandemic restrictions, education specialist Tracy Trotter took up a creative project using supplies around her desk. After attracting interest for creating a series of imaginative shadow boxes, she will be teaching teens and adults how to make their own “stress boxes” at the museum, Sunday afternoon.

Craft supplies for the class will be supplied, while people are encouraged to bring their own decorative bits and special small objects from home to incorporate into a design.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?