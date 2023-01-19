WENATCHEE — While working from an isolated office at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center (WVMCC) during pandemic restrictions, education specialist Tracy Trotter took up a creative project using supplies around her desk. After attracting interest for creating a series of imaginative shadow boxes, she will be teaching teens and adults how to make their own “stress boxes” at the museum, Sunday afternoon.
Craft supplies for the class will be supplied, while people are encouraged to bring their own decorative bits and special small objects from home to incorporate into a design.
Trotter said: “My first ‘stress box’ is two little girls, cut out, and some sticks and cotton balls, and I found a fish. It’s two little girls taking a fish for a walk. It’s random, random.”
The main theme for the class from 2-4 p.m., at 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, is Valentine’s Day because it’s next month, but any theme you could imagine is possible, such as “space, retro, nature, cats in space! I’ve got it covered,” said Trotter.
Crafters will make frames for the shadow boxes from yardsticks and hot glue. Trotter said to add stickers, cut-outs, photocopies of family photos, buttons, or a favorite flower of a friend to the “stress box,” which makes “a good creative outlet just to take my mind off the stress.”
Trotter was commissioned to make boxes with “Nutcracker” designs from people at Fabulous Feet Dance Studio, where she is a teacher. And while performing recently in the cast of “Pippin,” the director bought a box with an original piece of artwork as the background from her and gave it to the New York-based choreographer of the show.
Two years ago, Trotter, 55 of Wenatchee, started working at WVMCC as one of the summer camp instructors, and then began a lot of remote classroom work and virtual tours with the schools because of Covid closures. She earned a Music degree and Education degree in 1991. Trotter did dance professionally for seven years, then returned to Wenatchee and opened her own dance studio, then joined Fabulous Feet. She was recognized with the Stanley Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021.
Some of the museum’s educational programming has included “Movement Mondays” for preschool-aged and homeschooled children to learn mathematics and dance at the same time, as well as courses about engineering, building bridges, motion and velocity. To supplement museum tours, teachers can also check out “Museum to You” boxes on subjects like Wenatchee Culture, Wildfires, Wolves and Clovis with hands-on learning activities in lesson plans.
WVMCC staff are in the process of transitioning the main exhibit from “Zoo in You” to “Sorting Out Race” at the moment, while returning to regular programming after Covid distance-learning.
“Right now, we are trying to get more fun classes just like this” at the museum, said Trotter.
