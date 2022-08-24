Purchase Access

ARC Dance of Seattle will bring 10 classically trained, professional dancers to the Snowy Owl Theater for a performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday

The theater is at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. Tickets are $25 for adults or $15 for students and can be purchased online at icicle.org.



