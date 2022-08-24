ARC Dance of Seattle will bring 10 classically trained, professional dancers to the Snowy Owl Theater for a performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday
The theater is at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. Tickets are $25 for adults or $15 for students and can be purchased online at icicle.org.
This summer program showcases a wide variety of choreography in a mixed bill of dances. Due to audience demand, it includes a return to several dances in pointe shoes for ARC, such as excerpts from “Swan Lake.”
Artistic director and choreographer Marie Chong says “ARC is a true mixed repertory company, which means our dancers are extremely versatile, able to do classical ballet pointe work, as well as contemporary modern dances.”
In an email, two company artists of the ARC ensemble responded to questions:
Wenatchee World: What is your strongest trait as a dancer?
Samantha Bell: I would say my strongest trait as a dancer is my storytelling. From the moment I step into the ballet studio each day, I am transformed into an artist and actress. I love developing my character for whatever ballet we are performing, being attentive to how every part of my body moves and making sure I am connecting my heart to the role. I am always so grateful for the shared experience we have in the theater and hope to move the audience in some way.
Ethan Schweitzer-Gaslin: My smile! For me it’s all about the joy of dance (or just general depth of genuine human emotion for choreography with heavier or darker themes); my goal is always to create a genuine emotional experience for myself and then to share that with an audience.
Wenatchee World: What is a word to describe ARC?
Bell: One word to describe ARC Dance would be inspire. From the repertoire, to the music, to the dancers, every performance delivers inspiration and beauty. I always say about ARC’s performances that there is something for everyone. Whether you are a seasoned ballet patron or a first-time audience member, you will be filled with creative inspiration and joy. Marie brings together a diverse group of dancers and choreographers to deliver art that has the ability to move people and create a space for reflection.
Schweitzer-Gaslin: Resourceful! In my time working with this company I have learned to always be ready for anything. ARC presents a wide variety of performances from the most time-honored classical ballets to world premieres created for us by today’s most cutting-edge choreographers, and director Marie Chong is highly adept at bringing the skills necessary for all these different kinds of work to bear in every performance. We perform on many different kinds of stages and with many different kinds of costumes and production elements, and Marie knows how to always continually help us find greater nuance and push our dancing to the next level in every environment with whatever resources are available.
