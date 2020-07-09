WENATCHEE — Inspirations Ceramic & Art Cafe at 400 Ninth St. opened its doors on July 1 for the first time since March, with a special surprise for customers: the bright yellow art studio walls are now a fresh sea green.
That’s not the only changes customers will notice, though.
“We completely reorganized everything,” said owner Jennifer Curtin. “We still have a lot going on, but it definitely doesn’t look as busy.”
The studio has been rearranged for social distancing guidelines, with painting tables pushed against the walls. Paint bottles, brushes or technique supplies like sponges or stencils are no longer out for open use. Instead, all painting equipment is kept in a separate office and supplies are distributed individually to patrons. Front registers sport new clear sneeze guards and all employees sport face masks.
While the studio might look different for safety precautions, Curtin has also used the unplanned closure due to COVID-19 as a time for renovations. Along with the new paint job, Curtin replaced the bathroom sink, upgraded the floor trimmings and gave the building a good cleaning.
“We’ve definitely used this time to get things done and be productive,” Curtin said. Curtin worked as a manager at Inspirations Ceramic & Art Cafe for five years before becoming owner in December 2018.
Curtin said that Inspirations officially closed its doors on March 26 after the state mandate. While renovating, they continued to provide their pottery-to-go service, where customers can order online a piece of pottery to paint at home. The pottery is available for curbside pickup, painted and then returned to the store’s kiln. Customers can view pottery choices on Inspiration’s Facebook page, then place an order through Clover.com or over the phone. Mugs are always the most popular dish ware, regardless of in-house or to-go, according to Curtin.
“It’s actually kind of funny because we offered pottery to go before COVID,” Curtin said. “But, we definitely focused on marketing that during this time.”
Inspirations is also improving its pottery-to-go service with the addition of tutorial videos. For an additional $5, customers can select painting tutorials produced by Inspirations staff to watch and learn on their own. Curtin’s first instructional video features the rainbow mug design. (Go to wwrld.us/2ZNYuG5).
The cafe still offers coffee, drinks and ice cream, but will not be offering baked goods. Customers are welcome to paint or enjoy their drinks inside or on the storefront’s outdoor patio.
Under Chelan County’s modified Phase 1 order, Inspirations was able to open its doors at half capacity, but the store remained closed for renovations until last week.
Inspirations’ first in-house customers were a regular mother-daughter duo.
“These two, Claire and Kara, have been creating memories at Inspirations for years,” Curtin wrote in a Facebook post. “I was so excited to get them their paint colors, see the designs they came up with, serve some ice cream and simply just visit with them.”
Claire painted a beagle statuette, while Kara free-handed two lotus flowers on canvas. One canvas was painted teal-blue with a textured, window-pane design and an outlined black lotus. Next to the flower read the quote, “The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all.”