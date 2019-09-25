Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery is going international next month, with “Copyright Bandits,” a collage exhibit exploring techniques from some of the world’s foremost collage artists.
The 41 artists participating artists are from Peru, Scotland, Mexico, France, Spain, Norway, Australia, Germany and all across the U.S., from New York to Los Angeles.
The exhibit will run Oct. 4-27, with an opening reception from 4 to 10 p.m. Oct. 4, part of the First Friday ArtWalk. The gallery is located at 115 S. Wenatchee Ave.
Gallery owner Chad Yenney — also a collage artist — brought the group together. Yenney is just wrapping up his own collage show, “Chasing Paper” at the Moses Lake Museum and Art Center.
“This exhibition is an attempt to display the various techniques in the current collage landscape and bring together some of the foremost artists in this medium,” Yenney said. “With the use of three dimensional paper collages, to textiles, encaustics and other mixed media, we hope to showcase not only international talent, but a wide breadth of styles and approach. For some of these artists, this is their first time showing art in Washington state. We truly think there is a little something for any art appreciator.”
Jay Berrones is one of the exhibitors, making the trip from Mexico City for the show.
“This collage show will be a packed house of some of the mediums leading artists and heavy hitters,” he said. “We as collage artists appreciate Chad Yenney’s efforts in helping us spread the word of cut and paste.”
Berrones and Yenney corresponded through social media about their respective artwork for a few years until they were able to meet in July at Kolajfest in New Orleans.
“He invited me to participate in what was originally to be a solo show but morphed into this incredible international show that will take place on the 4th,” Berrones said.
For information go to collapsegallery.com.