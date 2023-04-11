Merc Playhouse

From left: Susan Lagsdin, Wesley Wilcox and Mark Easton are actors in the Merc Playhouse's Readers Theater production of "The Lifespan of a Fact."

TWISP — Three actors will perform a staged reading of the 85-minute play “The Lifespan of a Fact,” which is based on the best-selling book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, and is a conflict between a real-life writer and a fact checker of a magazine story about a teen suicide.

The comedic drama opens at Merc Playhouse, 101 S. Glover St., Twisp, and runs April 14-15, 21-23, with showtimes at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are by donation at the door.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

