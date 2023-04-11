TWISP — Three actors will perform a staged reading of the 85-minute play “The Lifespan of a Fact,” which is based on the best-selling book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, and is a conflict between a real-life writer and a fact checker of a magazine story about a teen suicide.
The comedic drama opens at Merc Playhouse, 101 S. Glover St., Twisp, and runs April 14-15, 21-23, with showtimes at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are by donation at the door.
The Merc’s Readers Theater performances are stripped of production elements to just actors seated on swivel stools behind music stands, performing the dialogue with scripts in hand.
Director Don Nelson is also the owner, publisher and editor of Methow Valley News, and said this story was assigned to him “by default as the journalist in the room” by eight people who select the scripts for the Merc’s season.
“It’s topical; something familiar to everybody right now,” Nelson said, “to sort out what is true or dubious or outright inaccurate or deliberately, maliciously untrue. We are on the whole spectrum now.”
Actors Mark Easton and Wesley Wilcox play the main characters. Playing the publisher who needs to get the essay ready for publication is Susan Lagscin of East Wenatchee, who is well-known in Methow Valley as a former English and drama teacher at the high school, and as the founder of Methow Valley Theater in the ‘70s.
Nelson said the characters are “sharp and sarcastic with each other, all smart people and quick-witted.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone