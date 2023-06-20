CASHMERE — The town of Cashmere was incorporated on July 1, 1904 — nearly 119 years ago — and is the reason for the annual Cashmere Founders' Day celebration Saturday.
Cashmere Founders' Day began with a small parade in 1979. The activities have continued: Saturday offers fun activities all day along the main street of Cottage Avenue, as well as at Riverside Park, 201 Riverside Drive, Cashmere.
The Cashmere Chamber of Commerce organizes the event, said board member Joanne Prusa, who has lived in the town for 14 years. “It feels like home to me.”
She’s taken special responsibility for the ping pong ball drop in the park at 3 p.m., when a helicopter drops thousands of ping pong balls for kids to scavenge and collect to turn in for prizes, including one grand prize of a bicycle.
The kids fair goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverside Park. The Cashmere Public Library is having a big book sale, and partnered with Cascade Fisheries to help kids make all kinds of crafts having to do with fishing. The organization is one of 14 Regional Fisheries Enhancement Groups working to recover salmon in communities and watersheds in the state.
At the park, youth can paint fish prints, make fish bracelets and decorate fish frisbees. Kids and their parents can also name baby salmon fry then release them from a cup into the river.
At least six food trucks will be parked on Mission Street, and usually include carnival snacks, like shaved ice and caramel corn. Other craft vendor booths will set up for browsing and shopping, too.
For adults, a beer garden will sell Pear Up Cider beverages on Woodring Street during the event, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., near other vendors offering wine tastings.
A car show organized by Mission Creek Community Club expects to feature about 200 cars from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some of those special vehicles will drive politicians in the parade, too.
The Grand Parade begins at 5 p.m. and includes five floats, horse groups and local businesses. Local kids are encouraged to decorate their bicycles and ride along in a portion of the parade.
