220628-newslocal-FoundersDay 02.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Charity Doolittle, 3, Cashmere, releases her coho salmon named Mary into the Wenatchee River near Cashmere's Riverside Park in 2022 for Cashmere Founders' Day. 

CASHMERE — The town of Cashmere was incorporated on July 1, 1904 — nearly 119 years ago — and is the reason for the annual Cashmere Founders' Day celebration Saturday.

Cashmere Founders' Day began with a small parade in 1979. The activities have continued: Saturday offers fun activities all day along the main street of Cottage Avenue, as well as at Riverside Park, 201 Riverside Drive, Cashmere.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

