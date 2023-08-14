D75_5927.JPG

Stage Teens rehearse for "Newsies" Saturday for shows Wednesday to Saturday at Eastmont High School.

WENATCHEE — The choreography for the classic “Newsies” dance move — “jump to propel yourself in the air and your front leg is straight, while your back leg is bent in an attitude, and your back arms are up high above your head,” said Whitney Clifton, Stage Teens dancer.

“It’s that classic pose you see on the logo,” said Stage Kids artistic director Michelle McCormick of the show with performances Wednesday to Saturday at Eastmont High School, 955 Third St. NE, East Wenatchee. Tickets are $12-$16 at stagekidswa.org.

D75_6091.JPG

Stage Teens rehearse for "Newsies" Saturday for shows Wednesday to Saturday at Eastmont High School.


