WENATCHEE — The choreography for the classic “Newsies” dance move — “jump to propel yourself in the air and your front leg is straight, while your back leg is bent in an attitude, and your back arms are up high above your head,” said Whitney Clifton, Stage Teens dancer.
“It’s that classic pose you see on the logo,” said Stage Kids artistic director Michelle McCormick of the show with performances Wednesday to Saturday at Eastmont High School, 955 Third St. NE, East Wenatchee. Tickets are $12-$16 at stagekidswa.org.
Stage Teens, part of Stage Kids Washington, "is an educational theater program that focuses on developing character," according to the website.
Clifton said she has a favorite line from a song in the 2012 Broadway musical “Newsies,” which won eight Tony award nominations after being adapted from the 1992 Disney film.
“I like when we all say, ‘We’ll all be out there carrying the banner through it all,’ because it really shows the day-to-day life of a newsie and the intense excitement that we all portray,” Clifton said about the Stage Teens cast of several dozen.
Performer Annesley Edwards’ favorite line is ‘Brooklyn is here’ because she said she feels tough and powerful in her character as one of the newspaper hawkers in New York City who went on strike in 1899.
Rowan Keppler is double cast in two of the lead roles: Jack Kelley, the charismatic leader of the newsies strike, as well as the New York World publisher, Joseph Pulitzer, “the maniacal business man,” Keppler said.
“I would say that my main dreams involve something in the arts, whether that be singing or acting, maybe even painting or drawing if I ever get into that. But something along those lines because I really enjoy bringing that forward and letting people have a good time and just the joy that it brings; I really appreciate that” Keppler said.
Taylor Hewitt plays Jack’s best friend Crutchie. Given the process of five-hour rehearsals for three weeks with team building exercises, “there’s a weird understanding when you come in though that everyone is here for the same goal so making friendships is easy and fun,” Hewitt said.
The character Katherine is based off of a real news reporter and is played by the double cast Piper Lodato and Makenna Foreman.
“She’s very witty, for one. She doesn’t back down … she’s always steadfast and very confident in herself … she’s very persistent and doesn’t go down without a fight. She quickly joins the strike, which means that she’s got a fighting spirit in her,” Lodato said, describing the character Katherine, who wrote “the viral article.”
“In that time period it was really hard for women to really get any job that a man had and to be taken seriously in any sort of job that a man would have so it’s really like a breakthrough for her to get this story and yeah, she’s finally taken seriously as a woman reporter,” Foreman said.
“My favorite dance move is the backwards roll into the lifting split jump. It’s really cool and a lot of us do it at the same time. My favorite line in a song would probably be, “This time we’re in it to stay, talk about seizing the day.” It’s like a call to action and refers back to two other songs in the musical and I like it — it’s punchy — inspiring almost,” said performer Lexine Forsyth.
