Dozens of scarecrows are lurking in downtown Cashmere. This year, the 8th annual Scare~Crazy features a no-contact QR code map as part of the hunt, according to a city press release.
More than 100 scarecrows will be on display throughout various businesses downtown during October, according to the release. Participants can follow self-guided scarecrow maps as a part of their search.
Judges will give out awards to winning scarecrows on Nov. 2. Those wanting to vote for their favorite scarecrows can cast their vote for the People’s Choice award on the Scare-Crazy in Cashmere Facebook page, facebook.com/Scarecrazycashmere/.
The city asks visitors to use a mask and practice social distancing while on the hunt. Map information is available at the Cashmere Chamber of Commerce located on 103 Cottage Ave.