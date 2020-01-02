A new year, a new decade, a chance to put resolutions into motion. Bundle up and meet some of the movers and shakers of Wenatchee’s art community this Friday. Get inspired by their work, learn their secrets and maybe talk shop. This monthly event offers a mix of mediums and talents and is a great excuse to stretch your legs and enjoy downtown.
Robert Graves Gallery
Wenatchee Valley College Sexton Hall, Ninth Street entrance
Gallery hours: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
First Friday reception: 5-7 p.m.
The Robert Graves Gallery Members Exhibit
See art pieces by gallery members, including ceramics, bronze, paintings and sculpture.
Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery
115 S. Wenatchee Ave.
Gallery hours: 4-7 p.m. Friday; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday
First Friday reception: 4-9 p.m.
‘Abstraction: With an Ongoing Motif of Birds’
A collection of paint and material created by Nate Heinle, who studies the mood of chance while paying attention to the presence of birds, which have served as a totem in his life.
Tumbleweed Shop & Studio
105 Palouse St., 423-4722
Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
First Friday reception: 5-8 p.m.
Contour Creative
Arlington-based Contour Creative offers responsible artisan apparel for those who live adventurous lives. Owner Devan Nichols designs and prints each nature-inspired piece in her garage studio with a goal of providing flattering, comfortable and empowering clothing that expresses who you are on the inside and empowers you to be a positive change.
Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center
127 S. Mission St., wenatcheevalleymuseum.org
Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
First Friday reception: 5-7 p.m., free. Museum will be open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Admission free for First Friday.
Beauty of Bronze
Celebrate with the valley’s fifth-grade students who participated in the Beauty of Bronze program this fall. More than 600 students created small sculptures that will be on view in the second-floor rotating gallery. This is also a last chance to see the My Sky exhibit in the main gallery, which ends after Saturday. My Sky invites children and adults to explore the sun, moon and the stars together.
Pans Grotto
3 N. Wenatchee Ave., Suite 2 Don@pansgrotto.com
Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
First Friday reception: 5-8 p.m.
Recreation: The Golden Age of Cartoons
Artists display their talent in the realm of cartoons. Classic animation is truly an art form and we can’t wait for you to see what this show has to offer. We’ll be living in the Golden Age of Cartoons for all of January.
Lemolo Cafe & Deli
114 N. Wenatchee Ave.
Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday and Monday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
First Friday: open until 6 p.m.
Photography by Debra Nava
Nava shares her view of the world around her, capturing the simple beauty of a sunset, a mountain or a rusty piece of sheet metal.
“I photograph what my heart is drawn to,” she said. “My hope is that you will enjoy what I see in my world.”
Ye Olde Bookshoppe
11 Palouse St., 888-6306, yeoldbooks.com
Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday
First Friday reception: 5-8 p.m.
Jesemynn Photography
Come explore the timeworn back alleys of Wenatchee through the lens of Jesemynn Cacka. She started Jesemynn Photography at age 13. Over a decade later, armed with one college degree and a host of trial and error lessons, she is still at it. For the past two years she has been exhibiting her work — photographs, acrylic and watercolor paintings and mixed media — at art shows.
Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce
137 N. Wenatchee Ave. wenatchee.org, 662-2116
First Friday reception: 5 to 8 p.m.
Music by Michael Trantow
The Chamber Tasting Room will ring in 2020 on First Friday with music by Michael Trantow and wines from Sigillo Cellars. The $10 tasting fee is waived with bottle purchase. Cheers to the New Year!
Two Rivers Gallery
102 N. Columbia St., 2riversgallery.com
Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday
First Friday reception: 5-8 p.m., with music presented by Brian Ohme on guitar and Kyla Colon on violin. Complimentary refreshments.
Ginger Reddington
Twisp artist Ginger Reddington displays some of the work she creates in her home studio using a multi-step process to create depth, movement and jewel-like colors.
Mela
17 N. Wenatchee Ave., caffemela.com
Gallery hours: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
First Friday reception: 5-8 p.m.
Relics of The Past’s Future: Robots, Rayguns, Pointless Technology and TV DinnersRon Evans presents a showing of original paintings, digital art and sculptures showcasing an appreciation for mid-century American design and post-war pop culture.
Link Transit Art Tour
Columbia Station, 300 S. Columbia St. 664-7624, sdanko@linktransit.com
Free art workshop: 3-5 p.m. in the third-floor boardroom
Free bus service: Starts at 4 p.m. on routes 1, 5, 7, 8E, 11 and 12
Art on the Move: ‘A New Day for Applique’
It’s time to dress up the old standard hoody! Link Transit guest artist Lisa Robinson leads a free workshop in applique and collage to help participants create a wearable piece of art for January’s First Friday Art Walk. The drop-in art experience takes place from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday in the third-floor boardroom of Link’s Columbia Station. A bus ride and an informational tour of a featured First Friday Art Walk exhibit follows the workshop. Participants are welcome to bring their own hoodies to upcycle (extra hoodies will be available) with the addition of colorful fabrics salvaged from thrift stores and yard sales. Robinson will offer tips on color combinations and sewing techniques. Sewing machines and other supplies are included.
Space is limited. To register, call Selina Danko at 509-664-7624 or email sdanko@linktransit.com