Wenatchee — The Wenatchee Jazz Workshop will present “Jazznights” concerts Feb. 6-7 at 7:30 p.m.
Pro Night on Feb. 6 will feature members of the professional Jazz Workshop “L.A.6” of Los Angeles, including Clay Jenkins, trumpet; Ira Nepus, trombone; Rich Eames, piano; Jeff D’Angelo, bass; Dick Weller, drums and Keith Fiddmont, saxophone.
These musicians have performed all over the world and recorded with artists such as Paul McCartney, B.B. King, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and more. They will perform standards as well as original compositions and straight-ahead jazz style.
Student Night on Feb. 7 will feature a performance from over 150 jazz students from Wenatchee and Eastmont schools, along with visiting pros. Ensembles from area high school and junior high schools will take the stage.
Entry cost for the Feb. 6 concert is $24, and tickets for the Feb. 7 show cost $10. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit wwrld.us/2Rv0EHK.