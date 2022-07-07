WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Summer Concert Series is on with five shows at Centennial Park, 130 S. Wenatchee Ave., from 7-9 p.m. Fridays July 8-Aug. 5.
Opening act Jim Basnight writes that he has 138 compositions, and that the 2022 album “Pop Top” has 18 tracks for “folks who prioritize basic, rootsy rock and roll.” The first single “Still a Part of Me,” and the snarly rocker “Opportunity Knocks,” debuted in the #1 spot on the Radio Indie Alliance Top-75 chart, and stayed in the top five for three weeks.
The song “Stop the Words” gets wide radio play. Basnight says that’s “off it being spun heavily on The Underground Garage, one of the top tastemakers in indie rock and roll over the last 20 years.” This music is available on streaming sites or for download at bit.ly/3uwtOJQ.
To elevate the outdoor concert experience, the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center will host a beer garden nearby with Wenatchee Valley Brewing beverages for purchase and a $1 entry fee to get a view of the concerts from the parking lot of 127 S. Mission St. at 7 p.m. See wenatcheevalleymuseum.org/events/.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone