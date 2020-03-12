Wenatchee
Join Writers Meeting Writers in March
Write on the River's next Writers Meeting Writers session will take place from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. March 21 at the Wenatchee Public Library.
Freelance writer and WOTR board member Holly Thorpe will present “Ask Better Questions: Interviewing.” Writers of all types can learn how to become stronger interviewers by practicing better question formulation, become a better listener and how to make interviewees comfortable.
Learn how to use these skills for in-person interviews, background information gathering and more. Writers of all skill levels are invited. The session is free to attend. For more information or to learn about Write on the River and future events, visit writeontheriver.org.
— Cala Flamond, World staff