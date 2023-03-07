WENATCHEE — Comedian Sophie Buddle got addicted to a phone game and then realized it was made for cats.
She performs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, as part of the "Black Box Comedy" series.
Buddle, who started stand-up 13 years ago, called last Thursday from Vancouver, B.C., where she'd performed at the "Just for Laughs" festival and extended her trip to see family and friends.
Last year, she moved from Canada to Los Angeles after obtaining a green card for exceptional talent.
Her talent was formally recognized in 2020 by the Juno Awards — which she said is like "the Canadian Grammys" — for best comedy album, “Lil Bit of Buddle.”
Buddle was the first woman and youngest person to win that award. Her album contains material from 10 years of stand-up.
Her podcast, “Obsessed with Sophie Buddle,” has 108 episodes online.
As a comedian who interviews other comedians, she said, “It’s easy to get a laugh by being critical or saying something is bad. But when you like something a lot and overanalyze it, it ends up being funny.”
Her humor dips into jokes about millennial dating.
She also said she enjoys American politics because it is spectacular and “inflammatory, but it’s not my rights being taken away,” whereas “Canadian news is really boring — truly, some days in the entire country there’s literally no news happening.”
Buddle did a set on "The Late Late Show" with James Corden, and next month she will do "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon.
“Now I’ve started lying and making jokes about being Gen-Z to stay on the cutting edge," she said.
Tickets for her show on Saturday are $24 and can be purchased online at numericapac.org.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone