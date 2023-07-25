Jurassic Quest dinosaurs

Jurassic Quest features life-like dinosaurs, including the apatosaurus and giganotosaurus, shown here.

WENATCHEE — The 30-foot-long ankylosaurus dinosaur had thick plates of armor and a club-like tail, but this weekend it is perfectly safe for kids to ride on the back of one at Jurassic Quest at Town Toyota Center, 1300 Walla Walla Ave., where other life-size, painted, animated, rideable dinosaurs include a longneck and triceratops.

The ankylosaurus is also the favorite dinosaur of Dustin Baker, “Dino Dustin,” one of the Jurassic Quest trainers who roam the floor to speak to guests as they handle realistic baby dinosaur puppets.

Dino Dustin

Dustin Baker

Jurassic Quest trainer


