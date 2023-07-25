WENATCHEE — The 30-foot-long ankylosaurus dinosaur had thick plates of armor and a club-like tail, but this weekend it is perfectly safe for kids to ride on the back of one at Jurassic Quest at Town Toyota Center, 1300 Walla Walla Ave., where other life-size, painted, animated, rideable dinosaurs include a longneck and triceratops.
The ankylosaurus is also the favorite dinosaur of Dustin Baker, “Dino Dustin,” one of the Jurassic Quest trainers who roam the floor to speak to guests as they handle realistic baby dinosaur puppets.
Families will explore at their own pace, with activities that include craft tables to make art about dinos, science tables to dig for fossils, and bounce houses for kids in socks to bop around with all the energy generated by meeting life-like dinosaurs.
“A lot of people don’t ever get a chance to see a dinosaur up close and personal, so I have the honor and privilege to do that for families. Bringing a baby dino to a kid, their eyes light up! It’s a cool moment because kids are so obsessed with dinosaurs, to see them really does something to them and makes them happy and joyful,” Baker said.
Baker, a multimedia artist from New Orleans now based in Los Angeles, began touring with Jurassic Quest in 2016. When he is not on the road at exhibits, he works part time from home as marketing, public relations, content and experience management with Jurassic Quest.
Jurassic Quest runs three concurrent tours to 41 states and four Canadian provinces with more than five million visits since 2013.
“A lot of the time, kids are more fascinated with what’s the biggest, the smallest, the fastest dinosaur. Also (they're) very interested in personalities, especially when they meet the (dinosaur) babies,” Baker said.
“It (the dinosaur interest trend) really is a phenomenon. I love dinos, but I don’t get it, either. There’s ducks, giraffes, dogs, so many things, but kids love dinos, I would say, the most,” Baker added.
