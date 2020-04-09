Earthworms are everywhere, and every child has up-close and personal interactions with them, but we don’t think about them a lot. When we really stop to think about earthworms, what do we really know?
Exploring for earthworms is a great way to get kids outside, interacting with the natural world this spring.
Learning about Earthworms
If you search the internet for how many different species of earthworms exist on this planet, you will get answers anywhere from a few hundred to 7,000. That’s because scientists are still searching for the best way to classify earthworms. Maybe a kid reading this article will become the scientist to come up with the best system!
What we do know:
- Earthworms are decomposers, which means they break up dead material like leaves and turn it into rich, healthy soil. This soil then goes on to feed new plants.
- Earthworms naturally turn the soil, allowing oxygen and nutrients to move around, which can help some kinds of plants.
- Earthworms are food for many animals — from birds, to raccoons, snakes, moles, foxes, salamanders, toads and even humans.
- Earthworms live anywhere the soil is moist enough, and where they have enough dead material to eat. They aren’t usually found in deserts or places where the ground is frozen year round.
- More than half of the species of earthworms in the United States are originally from other places on our globe. Most earthworms in the United States today are descended from worms brought from Europe. We do have native earthworms, like the very rare giant Palouse earthworm found in Eastern Washington, which can be 18 inches or longer.
- You may have heard that if you cut an earthworm in half, both halves will become a new earthworm. However, this isn’t true. Some earthworms, if cut in half lower down on their body, can regrow a tail. But others will die, and you definitely won’t end up with two earthworms. At best, you’ll have one injured one.
- Earthworms don’t have eyes or ears, but one side of their body is more sensitive to light. They use this to avoid sunlight, since drying out can be the end of an earthworm.
Activities for Kids to Explore Earthworms
- Go looking for worms with your family and observe their behavior. Before you head out, ask your kids where they think the best place to find worms would be. Then test their hypothesis!
- Make a worm-observation house. Use two recycled clear plastic water bottles of different sizes (like a soda bottle and a water bottle). Cut the top off of the big bottle, then fill the small bottle with warm water and place it inside the bigger one. This will keep your worms where you can observe them. Fill the space around the small bottle with layers of soil, sand and leaves and/or hay. Make sure the soil is moist but not wet. Add a few worms to the soil and then wrap the bottle with dark construction paper or cardboard to block out the light. After a couple days, take a peak and see what you can see!
Try composting to reduce your household waste. You can compost outdoors by layering yard waste, leaves, hay, and most kitchen scraps. Outdoor compost bins attract earthworms naturally, and are relatively low maintenance. Indoor composting with worms (called vermiculture or vermicomposting) requires a specific kind of worm — the red wiggler — to be added, and requires more care and investment to ensure good conditions. There are plenty of resources online for both methods. For outdoor composting, visit wwrld.us/cdgardening
- to view Washington State University’s Chelan-Douglas County Extension’s resources on gardening.
Hillary Clark, community engagement manager for the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, writes a regular column on low-cost and easy ways for families with kids to spend quality time outside.