The Moses Lake Museum & Art Center is opening a new gallery Friday in remembrance of those who fought in the Korean War.
The new exhibit, "Korea 65: The Forgotten War Remembered," will feature profiles of people who were involved in the conflict. Panels with photographs are to be displayed in the gallery.
Each photograph will share historical information about its subject, be it a soldier, civilian or anyone involved in the war.
Opening reception at the museum, 401 S. Balsam St., Moses Lake, is from 5-8 p.m. Friday. Admission is free.