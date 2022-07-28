Musician Kris Lahd has three performances coming up at a park, a ranch and then to the dark side of the moon.
Lahd’s next show is at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 at The Old Barn Drinkery at The Sunshine Ranch, 2265 Easy St. in Wenatchee. He’s joined by Travis Grable, Paul Mares and Brad Russel.
Expected extreme heat has resulted in Lahd’s free show with Freeway Jones scheduled for Friday at Centennial Park in downtown Wenatchee being postponed to Aug. 12.
Over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-4, Lahd’s Pink Floyd tribute band Artemidorus brings a full laser lights show and concert to Snowy Owl Theater at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road in Leavenworth.
Lahd lives on Blewett Pass and became a musician under his parent’s influence. His parents had a band and played music every weekend, he says, “so I grew up thinking that’s what you do.” The local electric guitarist plays other stringed instruments without a bow, as well. He says he’s broadly inspired by “songs or moments that evoke a very noticeable emotional response.”
Last May, after his first solo performance at The Snowy Owl Theater, Lahd loved the venue so much that then and there on stage post-show he says he “got the vision” of producing Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon. “Really that was all the stars aligning and a moment of great inspiration” he says.
Tickets for the Snowy Owl shows can be purchased at icicle.org/find-events.
