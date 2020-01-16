Chelan
The Lake Chelan Arts Council recently challenged local artists to create unique winter views for its new winter art exhibit, “Lake Chelan in Winter,” and submit work in various media such as drawings, photography, paintings, pottery and collage.
The exhibit includes more than a dozen artists displaying more than two dozen works. It opens Jan. 17 at Radiance Winery’s new Manson tasting room, 71 Wapato Way, and will be on display through Jan. 26, through both Winterfest weekends.
The exhibit will move Jan. 30 to the Chelan Public Library and be on display through March 27.
— Cala Flamond, World staff