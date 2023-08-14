CHELAN — The musical duo The LakeBoys arranges its music so two guys sound like five guys.
The crush pad at Lake Chelan Winery, 3519 Highway 150, Chelan, becomes the dance floor for the band's regular Hot Friday Nights 6:30-9:30 p.m. show that brings tourists and a fan base.
“We are wine country and that is a winery, but basically I came up with the recipe for success by playing music people can dance to and sing along to if they can’t dance,” musician Arthur Dunn said.
The LakeBoys took to the stage about 15 years ago. Prior to that, they played in the band The Steamers.
“It was easier to do it with two guys instead of five. Musicians are mental sometimes. Greg (Kennedy) and I are normal. We both write music and we interact really well,” Dunn said.
While both sing vocals, Kennedy plays guitar, and Dunn manages many instruments, including the bass guitar, keyboards, drum kit and horns.
Both moved to Manson in 2004. They met Lake Chelan Winery owner Steve Kludt and family soon after in 2005. Dunn described the venue as “family-friendly. It’s got great barbeque food and great wine. I guess I could say great music.”
“It’s got a hillside so we have an arboretum effect — they can go all the way up to get away from the volume or can get all the way up to the dance floor,” Dunn continued.
The most popular songs The LakeBoys play include “Footloose,” “What I Like” by The Romantics and “Fly Me to the Moon.” Fans request their originals “Courage from the Glass” and a waltz called “Wonderful Dancer.”
“Greg’s ability to sing multiple styles is what really helps — Frank Sinatra, The Stones, the Eagles, The Beatles — I mean, so all of that stuff is combined — Mellancamp! People love it all and they like variety so the more danceable it is the better,” Dunn said.
The LakeBoys also play the Fourth of July Manson Fireworks Show every year, which had the biggest turnout ever this year, with almost 3,000 people. The band also likes the venues Wapato Point Cellars, Tsillan Cellars and Rio Vista Wines.
Kennedy and Dunn have “written a lot and recorded in studio here. The equipment has been perpetually changing since technology. I prefer to get us back in the studio and do our original music since people know who we are now,” Dunn said.
