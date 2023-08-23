The show starts at 7 p.m. at the outdoor Meadow Stage at 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. Tickets are $35 with free admission for children ages 12 and younger. Reserve online at icicle.org.
The Chumlilies recorded its first album “Runaway Wild” with Chad Yenney, after the band formed in winter 2019, and it released in October 2020. The 11 songs are strongly inspired by stories of the natural landscape near members’ homes around Chumstick Highway.
Andina Scott plays fiddle, mandolin or bass. Much of the band members’ inspirations for songwriting comes from their natural surroundings, such as songs about water from Scott’s time working on boats with Molly Elder who plays banjo and vocals, Scott said.
Christina Winter, the guitarist and vocalist who sometimes plays flute and cajon, used to be a climbing ranger in the North Cascades, so her songs are inspired by particular places on patrol, Scott said.
The fourth member, Emily Keenan, is the bassist, guitarist and vocalist, who has also spent time as a raft guide on rivers.
“You see seasonal change. Some are obvious, literal — ‘Mud Season’ is about spring and fall rains — it’s very literal. ‘Up in Flame’ is about fire season,” Scott said.
The Chumlilies mostly play around the Wenatchee Valley, since travel is tough with members’ busy, full lives outside of the band. Their favorite concerts are family-friendly and community centered, such as at the Ski Hill or for the Leavenworth Earth Day Fair.
“We have a solid under-5 fan club, as well as all ages,” Scott said.
“Christina has quite a bit of formal training in vocals. The rest of us just sing in the shower,” Scott added, about the band’s multi-layered vocal harmonies.
The songwriting process is that one person will come to the group with a song and members refine it into something beautiful with their different strengths in storytelling and music, Scott said.
