Chumlilies Icicle Creek Center for the Arts

The Chumlilies play at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts in spring 2023 and return to the Meadow Stage on Saturday.

LEAVENWORTH — The four-piece string band Chumlilies is recording a second album with songs inspired by nature to release this winter.

On Saturday, the group opens for The Lil Smokies, a five-piece roots band from Missoula, Montana, at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts.



