Artemidorus at Snowy Owl Icicle

Experience Pink Floyd’s "Dark Side of the Moon" and "Wish You Were Here" albums performed live in their entirety in Leavenworth by Artemidorus with laser light show by Slick Lasers.

 Provided photo/Slick Lasers

LEAVENWORTH — Artemidorus is a collective of professional musicians from North Central Washington with the passion, skill and lasers to perform Pink Floyd music. Experience their rendition of two full Pink Floyd albums performed live in their entirety at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Snowy Owl Theater, 7409 Icicle Road, at 8 p.m. this Friday through Sunday.

Tickets cost $35 tickets and can be purchased at icicle.org.



