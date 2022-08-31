LEAVENWORTH — Artemidorus is a collective of professional musicians from North Central Washington with the passion, skill and lasers to perform Pink Floyd music. Experience their rendition of two full Pink Floyd albums performed live in their entirety at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Snowy Owl Theater, 7409 Icicle Road, at 8 p.m. this Friday through Sunday.
Tickets cost $35 tickets and can be purchased at icicle.org.
Artemidorus also performed a Pink Floyd tribute show in April. The band’s current lineup is Kris Lahd, guitar and vocals; Travis Grable, drums and vocals; Kevin Ohme, bass guitar; Elaine Eagle, keyboard and vocals; Randy Metherd, guitar and vocals; Brad Petit, keyboard; Mark Doelman, sax and Hammond organ. Other featured artists include Erin McNamee, Rachel Powers and Rhia Foster.
According to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which inducted Pink Floyd in 1996, the English band is considered “the architects of two major music movements — psychedelic space-rock and blues-based progressive rock — and became known for their biting political, social and emotional commentary.” They have sold over 250 million records.
Artemidorus will cover Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon,” released in 1973 with the infamous album cover of a triangular prism refracting a beam of light. They will also pay tribute to the album “Wish You Were Here,” which released next in 1975 with five songs.
In the live Artemidorus show, each album runs about 50 minutes, with an intermission in between. Icicle’s Snowy Owl Theater is indoors with great acoustics and a capacity of 230 seats.
The musically-interactive laser light show for Artemidorus is designed by Slick Lasers of Seattle. Pink Floyd pioneered the use of laser technology at concerts, which revolutionized the music industry.
