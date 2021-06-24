Stage Kids is holding its last few "The Wizard of Oz" performances Friday and Saturday at Grace City Church, 277 Melody Lane, Wenatchee.
The live theater production, the first in-person stage event since the pandemic, includes 65 cast members, ranging in age from 8 to 15 who have been rehearsing for the past few months.
Friday's 7 p.m. show will be presented live, and also will be live-streamed for those who would like to watch from home.
Saturday’s two shows are in-person only. The first performance starts at 2 p.m. and second at 7 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at stagekids.booktix.com. The price of admission is $16.50 for adults and $13.50 for students.