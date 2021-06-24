D72_2176.jpg

Stage Kids is holding its last few "The Wizard of Oz" performances Friday and Saturday at Grace City Church, 277 Melody Lane, Wenatchee.

The live theater production, the first in-person stage event since the pandemic, includes 65 cast members, ranging in age from 8 to 15 who have been rehearsing for the past few months.

Friday's 7 p.m. show will be presented live, and also will be live-streamed for those who would like to watch from home. 

Saturday’s two shows are in-person only. The first performance starts at 2 p.m. and second at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at stagekids.booktix.com. The price of admission is $16.50 for adults and $13.50 for students. 

