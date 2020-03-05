WENATCHEE — Join the Wenatchee River Institute's Science on Tap! at Badger Mountain Brewing, 1 Orondo Ave., from 6 to 7 p.m. March 26 and learn about the Cosmic Crisp apple as presenter Kate Evans talks about the fruit that was 20 years in the making.
Evans is one of the Washington State University researchers who helped develop the new apple. She will discuss and explain the process and background of the project.
The event is free, with donations accepted to benefit the Wenatchee River Institute’s youth and adult programs. Raffle tickets will also be sold for Badger Mountain Brewing and WRI goods.
To register for the event, visit wwrld.us/3anCG81.
For more information, contact Rachel Bishop at 548-0181 Ext. 5 or email rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org.
— Cala Flamond, World staff