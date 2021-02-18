Wenatchee film producer Jeff Ostenson will be sharing what drives him to make films at a virtual event hosted by the Icicle Creek Center for the Arts.
The streamed video interview is set to debut Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. Those interested in watching can catch the video at icicle.org or at Icicle Creek’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
Ostenson, who is the executive producer at North 40 Productions, will be interviewed by Rufus Woods, former publisher of The Wenatchee World.
Ostenson “manages the challenging task of reaching project goals while letting the creative voices be heard,” according to an Icicle Creek news release. Viewers can expect to learn about how Ostenson works as a mentor and devil’s advocate while balancing art and purpose.
The event is a part of the Icicle Creek Artist Talk series.
— Luke Hollister, World staff