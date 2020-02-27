WATERVILLE — Join fellow green thumbs for a free Native Planting 101 workshop from noon to 4 p.m. March 7 in the community hall at the North Central Washington Fairgrounds, 601 N. Monroe St.
Four speakers will talk about the value of native plants on the sage steppe, how to design with native plants, soil health and noxious weed management.
Information packets and refreshments will be provided and a question-and-answer session will take place during the workshop. An agenda for the workshop is available at southdouglascd.org.
For information or to RSVP for the workshop, call Carol Cowling at 745-9160 or Kirk Beckendorf at 436-1601.
— Cala Flamond, World staff