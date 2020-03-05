LEAVENWORTH — The Wenatchee River Institute is bringing botanist Jennifer Hadersberger to the Barn Beach Reserve and Black Bird Island from 9 to 11 a.m. March 20 to help guests learn about identifying trees and shrubs during the winter.
During the presentation, guests will learn how to tell plant species apart from one another without the presence of leaves and also discover species distribution.
Hadersberger is a professional wetland scientist with a master's degree in botany from Oregon State University. She has more than 20 years of experience in natural resources management.
Class size is limited to 15, and cost is $30 for WRI members and $35 for non-members. Coffee and tea will be provided; bring a snack and dress for cooler temperatures. Bringing a notepad and pencil is encouraged.
A professional development class for those in the field of wetland delineation will also be offered and will go until 1 p.m. the same day. The cost is $65 for WRI-members and $75 for non-members. Class size is limited to 24, and lunch will be included.
To register for classes, visit wwrld.us/3ay2T3Z.
For more information, contact Rachel Bishop at 548-1818 Ext. 5 or email rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org.
— Cala Flamond, World staff