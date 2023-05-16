Bird Fest

People peer into binoculars on the neighborhood bird walk in Leavenworth for Leavenworth Spring Bird Festival in 2021 with trip leader, Rachel Bishop. 

LEAVENWORTH — At the 21st annual Leavenworth Spring Bird Festival, the early bird gets the worm.

This weekend's exploratory expeditions about birds begin as early as 5 a.m., with other start times at 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., too. Additionally, a few afternoon outings and special evening events occur Thursday through Sunday.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

