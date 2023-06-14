Book cover Midnight Calling

"Midnight Calling: A Memoir of a Drug Smuggler's Daughter" by Lynn Walker

LEAVENWORTH — A Leavenworth author with the pen name Lynn Walker has self-published two books, both memoirs based on true stories and interviews with her father.

She'll have a book signing at 1 p.m. Saturday at A Book for All Seasons, 707 Highway 2, Suite B, Leavenworth.

