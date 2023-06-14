“Midnight Calling: A Memoir of a Drug Smuggler’s Daughter” was published in January 2022 and “Breaking Midnight: A True Story” was published in January. The first book was a finalist for nonfiction in Kindle Book Awards in 2022 for the Best of Indie.
It started in 2003, when Walker began to interview her father. He was an undercover narcotics agent in Miami in the 1970s, then changed sides to become a drug smuggler, going to prison for smuggling 12,000 pounds of marijuana. Then from prison, he began smuggling cocaine.
“He was serious; a decorated cop with newspaper articles and awards, military police in the Marines. He taught my Sunday school class. It was a dramatic shift,” Walker said on the phone. “He lost himself in that world — Miami drug scene in the ‘70s — he was a strapping, good looking guy and women were all over him. He got pulled into it, so much money and corruption."
Walker had to break a drug habit because of this influence.
“He was the last person I used drugs with. We had a three-year time where he was sharing his drugs with me and launched my brother’s drug dealing career and it almost killed all of us,” she said. “Obviously, I picked life, so I had stayed away for many years and only saw him periodically. Years later, I knew he was no longer a danger to me, so I started (writing the memoir)."
“I realized he was telling the truth: ‘It’s kind of our legacy, darlin’; sorry it’s not more good. I figure I owe it to you to tell you the truth,’” Walker recalled her father saying during interviews.
For seven years, Walker worked at a high school for affected others groups, or teens with drug and alcohol-addicted parents who are high-risk of not graduating, being homeless and becoming addicts themselves. Then she had a career in the environmental field, separate from creative writing.
Walker said she cringes when people who know her want to read the book, “but mainly they say they think it’s amazing I made it out alive because it was pretty bad. That’s a surprising outcome: people don’t feel judgmental; they feel amazed I made it into the successful, healthy person that I am.”
“It’s a message of hope for recovery to know no matter how far down you could go into addiction, there’s a chance to come out and have a full life,” she said. “I’ve been told it’s raw and real and really honest. It’s not an easy read though. I tell people to brace themselves."
