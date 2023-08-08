Leavenworth Summer Theater Drowsy Chaperone

Leavenworth Summer Theater performs a dress rehearsal of "The Drowsy Chaperone" on July 31 at the Leavenworth Ski Hill Amphitheater. Upcoming shows are Aug. 15, 18, 24, 31 and Sept. 3. 

LEAVENWORTH — Like the main character in "The Drowsy Chaperone," fans of musical theater might not only attend every Broadway-based performance possible, they could devote themselves to listen to original cast-album soundtracks of their favorite shows, memorizing lyrics and obsessing over trivial production facts.

Audiences for Leavenworth Summer Theater’s “The Drowsy Chaperone” could come to appreciate the history of musical theater since the whole thing is a send-up of a fictional 1928 show, with all the tropes of the Golden Age.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

