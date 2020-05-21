Leavenworth Summer Theater is postponing two of its three summer shows until next year due to statewide shutdowns and for the sake of community safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The theater is holding out to see if it can perform a limited run of its annual musical “The Sound of Music” later in the summer, dependent on if the state opens up and if virus threats clear.
After consulting with theater donors, the board of directors made the decision in March to postpone “The Secret Garden” and “The Music Man.”
LST executive director Phil Lacey said it is a very difficult time for live performance companies. The hope is that in late July or August, the theater could “bring some fun back into the area,” he said.
But, the health and safety of audience members and performers is the first priority when it comes to potentially opening up for another show, according to Lacey. The theater does not want to offer a show that could put families or those who are elderly in danger, he said.
“We plan on being around for many more years and this is hopefully just a bump in the road,” he said.
Normally, the summer shows draw about 20,000 people, serving as one of Leavenworth’s top seasonal draws.
Having to postpone these shows will definitely be a major financial hit for the theater, he said. But with the help of grants by organizations helping the arts, the theater will be able to make it through to next year.
By making the tough choice to postpone shows now, “we ensure the future,” he said.