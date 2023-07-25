Leavenworth Summer Theater's production of "Cinderella" opened at the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery Park Amphitheater on July 19 featuring Cathy Bronson as the Fairy Godmother, Cherisse Martinelli as Cinderella and Benjamin Campion as footman.
In the ballroom scene of Leavenworth Summer Theater's "Cinderella," Alex Aweburn dances with Cherisse Martinelli while the ensemble gathers around them. The ensemble, in no particular order, includes: Autumn Manson, Alexa Fromm, Ali Moran, Annabelle Brasch, Annaliese Chambers, Becky Fishburn, Benjamin Campion, Brock Bowers, Bryan Penn, Gary Hesse, James Klarich, Josephine Partridge, Kyle Holcomb, Marcus Wolf, Skyler Cuthill and Talen Schoening.
LEAVENWORTH — Cinderella dreams her way in a rags to riches fairy tale in the same way that actors imagine their way in a make believe world on the stage.
Leavenworth Summer Theater’s current season invites audiences to dream of three shows: “The Sound of Music” (director Kevin McKee), “Cinderella” (director Tiffany Mausser), and “The Drowsy Chaperone” (director Daina Toevs).
One lead actress, Cherisse Martinelli, plays all three lead roles of Maria, Cinderella and Janet, respectively.
“I have files in my brain. When I’m doing a show, that is the only show I can think of. It’s not just me — the majority of the company is doing two, if not three roles,” Martinelli said on the opening week of “Cinderella” at the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery Park Amphitheater.
“The comedy of our version is wild,” Martinelli said, “Stepsisters (Maddy Atwood, Elise Cogan) are the obvious one, but there are other characters that maybe you haven’t seen in other versions of ‘Cinderella': the king (John Wagner) and queen (Jennifer Jett-Cunningham) bring humor, the steward (Mason Atwood) is hilarious and the ensemble has comedy worked in and the director (Mausser) brings that in.”
A live orchestra conducted by Wesley Hunter accompanies the musical “Cinderella” with the songs “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible” and “Do I Love You because You’re Beautiful.”
“The music that Rodgers and Hammerstein wrote for the show is gorgeous. It’s beautiful. There’s so many ballads that are familiar to people, but just stunningly gorgeous ballads. The music arrangements are fantastic,” Martinelli said.
“I love playing opposite my prince (Alex Aweburn). He’s so talented. He’s awesome,” Martinelli said. “Fairy Godmother (Cathy Bronson) is a magical person and worth seeing in the show."
Martinelli last performed with Leavenworth Summer Theater in 2013 while at college at Central Washington University. Since then, her favorite roles include Annie Oakley in “Annie Get Your Gun,” Eva Peron in “Evita” and Belle in “Beauty and the Beast.”
She said she “scored” with a cruise ship entertainment company on a world cruise, where she loved travel to Santorini, Greece; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Bali, Indonesia; Israel and more.
While the LST company is in the midst of technical rehearsals for “The Drowsy Chaperone” before opening Aug. 1. “Cinderella” opened July 19. “The Sound of Music” opened July 7 and ends the season on Sept. 3.
“I love doing that show (“The Sound of Music”) because it has such a heritage behind it. People come back who have seen it before, but it feels fresh and new with new people, a new set — a fresh take,” Martinelli said.
“It’s one of those stories that will live on forever and ever because it is about a family. In our setting, it’s unbeatable,” she added.
