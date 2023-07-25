LST Cinderella

Leavenworth Summer Theater's production of "Cinderella" opened at the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery Park Amphitheater on July 19 featuring Cathy Bronson as the Fairy Godmother, Cherisse Martinelli as Cinderella and Benjamin Campion as footman.

LEAVENWORTH — Cinderella dreams her way in a rags to riches fairy tale in the same way that actors imagine their way in a make believe world on the stage.

Leavenworth Summer Theater’s current season invites audiences to dream of three shows: “The Sound of Music” (director Kevin McKee), “Cinderella” (director Tiffany Mausser), and “The Drowsy Chaperone” (director Daina Toevs).

Cinderella opening - 6.jpg stepsisters.jpg

On stage in Leavenworth Summer Theater's "Cinderella," Elise Cogan, Cherisse Martinelli, Briar Hoper and Maddy Atwood play their comedic roles as the stepmother and stepsisters.
Cinderella opening - 7.jpg dance.jpg

In the ballroom scene of Leavenworth Summer Theater's "Cinderella," Alex Aweburn dances with Cherisse Martinelli while the ensemble gathers around them. The ensemble, in no particular order, includes: Autumn Manson, Alexa Fromm, Ali Moran, Annabelle Brasch, Annaliese Chambers, Becky Fishburn, Benjamin Campion, Brock Bowers, Bryan Penn, Gary Hesse, James Klarich, Josephine Partridge, Kyle Holcomb, Marcus Wolf, Skyler Cuthill and Talen Schoening.


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?