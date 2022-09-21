LEAVENWORTH — Leavenworth will celebrate fall this weekend with the annual Washington State Autumn Leaf Festival highlighted by a Saturday parade that closes some of the community’s busiest streets.
The festival coincides with the autumn equinox to mark the start of fall and celebrate the first changing colors of the leaves. The tourism attraction began in Leavenworth in 1964, even before the town became Bavarian-style.
The Royal Lady of Autumn Leaves since March is Sharon Waters, who has been the primary swim instructor at the Hopkins Memorial Pool and worked in the school district in Leavenworth for 25 years. The man who has played Father Christmas for the past 30 years in Leavenworth, David Severance, will be honored as the festival’s grand marshal.
Scott Bradshaw is serving his first year as president of the Autumn Leaf Festival after an abbreviated festival last year with shortened parade due to pandemic restrictions. He said that this year there are 16 floats and 16 bands coming.
The grand parade is from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday; the route follows the traditional route from Osborn Elementary School, 500 Pine St., Leavenworth, then down Highway 2 to Dan’s Food Market and then back up through town on Front Street. Travel delays are likely with the Icicle Bridge closure for work on the Cascade Orchard bridge.
Other weekend events for the festival include Art in the Park, Friends of the Library book sale, an Autumn Leaf display at the Upper Valley Museum, food booths on 8th Street and a scavenger hunt at downtown shops.
The live entertainment centers at the Front Street Park Gazebo, 820 Front St. It includes a drill team competition, AlpenFolk, Alphorns, Musikapelle Leavenworth, L-Bow the Clown, and the duo of Andy Mirkovich and John Giuliani. Wenatchee Youth Circus also performs on Saturday at 2 p.m. The full schedule is online at wastalfa.org.
