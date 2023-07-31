Ruthless Mercenaries

The Ruthless Mercenaries, guitarist Damon Lowell and vocalist Ben Burris, perform for a crowd on June 23 at Union Hill Cider Company.

LEAVENWORTH — The Ruthless Mercenaries, an acoustic duo who average three shows a week in Leavenworth, sing with vocal harmonies driven by guitar and punctuated by harmonica.

For approximately four years, The Ruthless Mercenaries have played regularly in Leavenworth, where they live at winery and restaurant venues that feature live music, including Blue Spirits, Goose Ridge Winery, Mozart’s Steakhouse, Rhein Haus and Squirrel Tree Resort.



