LEAVENWORTH — The Ruthless Mercenaries, an acoustic duo who average three shows a week in Leavenworth, sing with vocal harmonies driven by guitar and punctuated by harmonica.
For approximately four years, The Ruthless Mercenaries have played regularly in Leavenworth, where they live at winery and restaurant venues that feature live music, including Blue Spirits, Goose Ridge Winery, Mozart’s Steakhouse, Rhein Haus and Squirrel Tree Resort.
With crowds that range from 20- to 70-year-olds, the band plays hit cover songs from all eras, but mostly the ‘80s and ‘90s.
“The biggest comment we always hear at one point in the night will be that it’s somebody’s favorite song of all time. That’s really what we were going for in selecting. No matter what era, at some point somebody had a big connection to it,” singer Ben Burris said.
With the recent addition of “Dust in the Wind” by Kansas to their repertoire, “we are regularly adding and dropping songs because we don’t want to have a stale set for the people who see us all the time,” Burris said.
The mellow acoustic versions of older songs include “Rainbow in the Dark” by Ronnie James Dio, “Georgia,” made famous by Ray Charles, and music by Ben E. King from the ‘60s.
Burris has been in several rock bands, such as the metal band Chasing the Bullet in Seattle, which opened for big name acts Judas Priest, Korn and Slipknot all over the West Coast.
Guitarist Damon Lowell is a New York native who lived in Philadelphia when playing with the band Liquid Gang at the famous venue CBGB. “He came out here for climbing and to find the mountains,” Burris said.
Younger people like and listen to the older releases, too, Burris said.
“I was in my son’s car once when he was 18 years old. I’m listening to his mix he had on and said, ‘Where’d you learn about these songs?’ and it was from (the video game) Rock Band, where they play the fake guitar,” Burris said.
The Ruthless Mercenaries have a goal “just to make as many people happy as we can,” he said.
