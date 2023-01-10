WENATCHEE — Librarians will lead children in a virtual story time event with reading, song and play. At the beginning and end of story time, children have the opportunity to talk to librarians and each other through the computer.
North Central Washington Libraries offers this weekly story time on the Zoom platform every Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Sign up for virtual story time at www.ncwlibraries.org and click on “Events.” Then receive a link to the Zoom event via email.
This month’s story times include a reading on Jan. 12 of “Ten Ways to Hear Snow.” On Jan. 19, wearing pajamas is encouraged for a special “Pajama story time.” Celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year on Jan. 26 at the virtual story time for young children in the morning.
“It’s a joy to see the kids participate with us,” said Dawn Woodruff, a librarian from Twisp, “it’s been a wonderful way to connect kids from our five-county area. NCW Libraries has served the residents of Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Grant, and Okanogan counties since 1960.
“The flexibility of the Zoom story time format is a great compliment to our regular in-person story times,” said Peshastin librarian Clare Morrison, “We’ve even had kids tune in from the car on family road trips!”
