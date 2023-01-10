Librarian Dawn Woodruff

North Central Washington Librarian Dawn Woodruff of Twisp was happy to read "Clap Your Paws!" at a virtual story time event.

 Provided photo/NCW Libraries

WENATCHEE — Librarians will lead children in a virtual story time event with reading, song and play. At the beginning and end of story time, children have the opportunity to talk to librarians and each other through the computer.

North Central Washington Libraries offers this weekly story time on the Zoom platform every Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Sign up for virtual story time at www.ncwlibraries.org and click on “Events.” Then receive a link to the Zoom event via email.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?