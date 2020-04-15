North Central Regional Library is holding an all-ages Quarantine Read-A-Thon through the end of May.
During these unprecedented times, reading can be a way to escape and find comfort. NCRL has designed a community reading program to encourage pleasure reading while we are all staying at home this spring and to create opportunities for everyone to come together.
Join the Read-A-Thon by signing up at ncrl.org and logging the books you've read. You can also set a personal goal for the number of books you want to read this season.
The library district has a community-wide goal of reading 500 books this spring!
*********
To continue serving library patrons while libraries are closed, NCRL has launched live chat and phone-in services to assist people with questions about online services.
The new live chat service is available at ncrl.org from 9 to 11 a.m. each weekday for general library questions. In addition, you can now call (509) 888-8155 from 1 to 3 p.m. each weekday for live help accessing the library’s online resources.
People can also send an email to info@ncrl.org any time to ask library-related questions.
*********
While our schedules and lives are turned upside down due to the coronavirus, wellness might be the last thing on our minds and to do lists. As we seek to find a new normal during this season, remembering to care for ourselves is so important! To help, NCRL has partnered with local naturopathic physician, Dr. Allegra Hart.
Every Wednesday during the quarantine, Hart will share a wellness tip on NCRL's Facebook page, encouraging us all to care for ourselves and prioritize our mental and physical health during this season at home.
Hart — a licensed naturopathic physician, author and speaker — has helped over 1,000 women reset their health and learn how to care for themselves more effectively. Learn more about her at naturaeclinic.com.
Michelle McNiel is communications manager for the North Central Regional Library, which serves Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties.